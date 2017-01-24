South Africa: DA Councillor's Murder Case Goes to High Court

press release

Northern Cape — Murder suspects Zonisele Magawu (29), Charles Thompson Mpondomisa (39), Matthews Legodu (49) Richard Hasana (33), Paullis Mvuleni Mgcera (50) and Tsame Frak Baxane (31) have appeared before the Postmasburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 23 January 2017.

The matter was referred to Kimberley High Court for trial from 13 March 2017 and all six suspects remain in custody as their bail application was denied last year.

The six (6) are facing the murder charges relating to the killing of Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor, Johannes Baatjies and his business associates Mr. Shupping Nose which occurred in August 2016.

Magawu was arrested shortly after the incidents, Mpondomisa, Legodu and Hasana were arrested in September while Mgcera and Baxane were arrested in October.