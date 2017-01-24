24 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Arrested for Carjacking and Attempted Murder

Yesterday, 23 January 2017, eThekwini Inner and Outer West police conducted an operation which led to the arrest of two suspects aged 38 and 43 who allegedly hijacked a vehicle and wounded the driver during a robbery at New Germany, Pinetown. On 23 January 2017 at about 09:10 the victim was in his Hyundai motor vehicle at Pioneer Road, New Germany when he was approached by two suspects. It is alleged that he was shot and injured by the suspects. He managed to shoot back towards the suspects but they overpowered him and took his firearm as well as his vehicle. The suspects fled the scene in his vehicle. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

A case of hijacking and attempted murder was opened at Pinetown police station. Police immediately began with the investigation following up on information with regards to the whereabouts of the suspects. They spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the hijacked vehicle at Kwadabeka area. Two suspects were arrested and were found in possession a firearm suspected to be used during the shooting. The hijacked vehicle was also recovered. The arrested suspects will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court soon facing charges of hijacking, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the police for their swift action that has led to the arrest of the suspect and the recovery of the hijacked vehicle.

South Africa

