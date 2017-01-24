24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 84-Year-Old Limpopo Man Attacked in Home By Five Robbers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Five men attacked a pensioner in his Bela-Bela home and stole four firearms and a bakkie in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Limpopo police said.

The sound of his dogs barking woke Hendrik Jose Felix, 65, around 01:00, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He went outside to investigate, but did not find anything unusual.

He left for work around 08:00, leaving a relative, John Ramalho, 84, alone in the house.

Five men attacked Ramalho at the back of the house and forced him inside. The gang ransacked the house and managed to force open a built-in safe.

They took a shotgun, a .303 rifle, a .22 rifle, and a 765 pistol, loaded several household items into Ramalho's bakkie, and fled the scene. Ramalho was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises.

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.