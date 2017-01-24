South Africa: 84-Year-Old Limpopo Man Attacked in Home By Five Robbers

Five men attacked a pensioner in his Bela-Bela home and stole four firearms and a bakkie in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Limpopo police said.

The sound of his dogs barking woke Hendrik Jose Felix, 65, around 01:00, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

He went outside to investigate, but did not find anything unusual.

He left for work around 08:00, leaving a relative, John Ramalho, 84, alone in the house.

Five men attacked Ramalho at the back of the house and forced him inside. The gang ransacked the house and managed to force open a built-in safe.

They took a shotgun, a .303 rifle, a .22 rifle, and a 765 pistol, loaded several household items into Ramalho's bakkie, and fled the scene. Ramalho was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises.

Source: News24