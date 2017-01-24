Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Calls for Forum On 2017 Forum

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is calling for a two-day electoral forum with all registered political parties and independent presidential candidates in the 2017 presidential and general elections.

According to the Liberia leader, the forum will discuss issues pertaining to the electoral process as well as arrival at a common guideline for the campaign and its after effect.

She made the call when she delivered her final State of the Nation address before the 53rd Legislature Monday in keeping with the Constitution of Liberia.

The program was held in the joint chambers of the National Legislature at the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Monrovia.

"As we prepare for open campaigning in a few months, I propose a two-day electoral forum with all registered political parties and independent presidential candidates," the Liberian leader said.

She announced Dr. Amos Sawyer as head of the organizing committee of the form.

She noted that as an old hand, who headed the writing of the 1986 Constitution, and is Chairman of the Governance Commission as well as having presided over the Interim Government of National Unity and having served as election monitor in multiple places, she is confident that Dr. Sawyer will live up to the task.

Meanwhile, the Liberian leader has announced the extension of free education to grade 12 in all public schools beginning next school year.

She promised to deal with any school administrator who will take money from students in the category announced.

Monday declaration means that students from primary to secondary levels begin free education as of academic 2017/2018.