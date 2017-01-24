Liberia: 'Up Giving Best Stewardship in Liberia,' Says Pres. Sirleaf

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has declared that no government has done as much as the Unity Party (UP) administration in service to the Liberian people.

She argued that for a government to do as much as the UP administration that government must build on those pillars carved by the ruling UP.

The Liberian leader made the statement Friday when she address the gathering of partisans and supporter of UP in an attempt to encourage eligible voters to register for the 2017 presidential and representative elections.

"I am very pleased about this day, a day that brings all Unity Party partisans and supporters to show that the party is alive, kicking and is ready for business," she said.

She described the occasion as a pre-celebration of the stewardship of the party ahead of her last state of the nation address to be delivered Monday, January 23.

"When we give account of our stewardship you will be proud that you voted for me and the Unity Party," she declared.

The message is clear, she noted, commissioning citizens to check the record and history, adding, "Most importantly you are a Liberian and Liberia is rising; go and tell the story of what it is."

In a joyous mood, she lauded partisans for turning out for the occasion despite delays.

She lauded partisans and supporters for demonstrating that the party is ready for actions in preparation for victory in the 2017 elections.

For his part, Vice President Joseph Boakai called on citizens to serve as inspiration to each other and to those that are reluctant to register as voters, adding, "Please go to register."

In furtherance of his appeal, the Standard-bearer of the ruling UP recalled admonishing members of the House of Representatives and the Senate to encourage their constituents to register and vote on the polling day on October 10 this year.

He replaces President Sirleaf as UP Standard Bearer as she ends a second successful term this year.

He praised her for gracing the occasion despite her busy schedule and also for providing a farsighted idea that has brought partisans together with the aim of motivating themselves and all eligible voters.

He expressed optimism that the start which has generate zeal and commitment will lead to victory for the ruling Unity Party.