22 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ministry of State Probes Payment of Salary to Ex-Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs is currently reviewing an Internal Audit Agency's Report on Presidential Appointees Payment to verify payments made to officials of government who were removed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the review and verification probe will also cover banking institutions holding Direct Deposit Salary Accounts for officials and employees of government.

This will establish the utilization and/or availability of funds reportedly deposited into the various accounts.

Upon concluding the review and verification process, appropriate actions will be taken consistent with the findings of the exercise, the release said.

The Executive Mansion commends Mr. Amos Tweh who upon realizing the deposit of funds into his account months after leaving office reported the matter to the office of the President, prompting the Internal Audit Agency's investigation.

Liberia

'Bad' Voters - Liberia's Election Chief Testifying Over Voter Trucking

Liberia's National Elections Commission is hoping to avert and learn from some of the painful lessons of the 2011… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.