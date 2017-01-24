Liberia: Ministry of State Probes Payment of Salary to Ex-Officials

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs is currently reviewing an Internal Audit Agency's Report on Presidential Appointees Payment to verify payments made to officials of government who were removed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the review and verification probe will also cover banking institutions holding Direct Deposit Salary Accounts for officials and employees of government.

This will establish the utilization and/or availability of funds reportedly deposited into the various accounts.

Upon concluding the review and verification process, appropriate actions will be taken consistent with the findings of the exercise, the release said.

The Executive Mansion commends Mr. Amos Tweh who upon realizing the deposit of funds into his account months after leaving office reported the matter to the office of the President, prompting the Internal Audit Agency's investigation.