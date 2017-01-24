Liberia: Bong CSC Raises L$2 Million for Government

The County Service Center (CSC) in Gbarnga, Bong County has raised over L$2 million in the last eight months in support of the national budget, Coordinator Jefferson Gbaryan has disclosed.

He told the Liberia News Agency in an interview in Gbarnga recently that the amount was generated from 23 different services provided along with the Center for National Documentation and Records Agency (CNDRA).

He named those services as the issuance of traditional and western marriage certificates, business and birth registrations and psychosocial services, among others.

Gbaryan pointed out that while the center is recording remarkable boost in revenue collection, the tendency by CNDRA to charge extra fees for the processing of documents is of concern.

He then recommended that CNDRA be investigated and measures be put in place by both the agency and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to ensure proper accountability and adequate processing of documents.

Internal Affairs Minister Henrique Flomo Tokpa promised to consult with the director of the CNDRA in an effort to address the situation.

"But while we all serve the interest of government, we are separate and independent institutions working for a common goal," he added.

The local head of CNDRA, Mabel Kerkula, said they were charging extra fees due to the lack of vehicle to convey the documents to Monrovia for processing and returning them to the applicants.

According to her U$15 is deposited at LRA for the registration of deeds and U$10 for authentication, while U$30 is paid to LRA for the registration of letter of administration and again U$10 for authentication but she did not say to whom the U$10 is paid.

Other services rendered in three days include the issuance of western Marriage Certificate which cost US$150.

According her, US$75 is deposited with the LRA, while the other US$75 is deposited in an account at Ecobank.

She noted that to complete the process of documentation, they have to take the document to Monrovia for processing and signature for which extra fees is also charged to facilitate their movement due to the lack of vehicle.