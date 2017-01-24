Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Craves 'Collective Spirit' of Three Branches

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called for a collective spirit among the three branches of the government to confront the vestiges of the past that have prevented the government from "achieving our full potentials that stare in our face."

"I call for individual and collective efforts for attitudinal change in combating the siege of dishonesty and distrust," President Sirleaf emphasized.

Delivering her final State of the Nation address in the joint chambers of the Capitol, the seat of the National Legislature on Monday, the Liberian leader noted that the nation's progress can only be achieved if Liberians seek to build on the present.

"It is easy to criticize, to tear down, to blame and to sow anger, frustration and even hatred; but it is much more difficult and rewarding to propose ideas to encourage optimism and hope for the future", President Sirleaf added.

She also called on Liberians and members of the branches of government to "exercise the spirit of forgiveness that goes beyond the reach of the law," adding, "As I reflect on the early days of my life's journey, I remember with fondness, bygone days when we worked together and shared ideas."

"I stand before you today, a leader well aware of my own shortcomings; we have fought but must continue to fight the scourge of corruption at every level in society; from the highest official to the civil servants; from the private business person to the teachers and preachers," the Liberian leader stressed.

She emphasized that the government through the three branches must create jobs for the youthful population, build more roads to connect communities as well as provide electricity to every part of the country.

"I am painfully aware that there is so much to do, but I stand before you with pride for what with have done and with humility for what we have not done; my time on the earth is short and the tasks ahead will be left with the next legislature, political leaders and civil society amongst others," the Liberian leader pointed out.

The President's annual message to the nation is in keeping with Article 58 of the Constitution which mandates her to present her administration's Legislative program on the fourth working Monday in January each year.