Liberia: Pastor Arrested for Allegedly Raping Girl, 13, in Ganta

Police in Ganta, Nimba County have arrested a Pastor for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in the Royal Community.

Pastor Prince Nuah, Senior Pastor of the Redeemed Church in Royal Community in Ganta, was arrested over the weekend following a complaint filed by the child's parents that their daughter was raped by the Pastor.

No evidence has so far been provided to prove that the 13-year-old girl was raped, but Pastor Nuah, 29, is currently detained at the Ganta Police station awaiting court trial.

When contacted by journalists, Pastor Nuah denied having an affair with the little girl and described what he is going through as a temptation meant to test his faith as a true Christian.

According to him, during the evening hours on Sunday, the girl (name withheld) entered his room and asked him to do an assignment for her.

He said he agreed to do the assignment but asked her to go and wait for him outside.

Pastor Nuah said after asking the girl to leave his room, she took his camera phone and began watching movies and after few minutes, the girl jumped on him and began playing with him, a situation that prompted him to jump out of his own room to avoid a problem.

He said to his surprise, police officers later came to his house to arrest him on grounds that a complaint had been filed against him at the police station that he had raped a young girl.

He said upon arriving at the station he was asked few questions by the police and detained in a cell, even though he did not admit commuting the act.

This is the second time in less than a year that a clergyman has been arrested in Ganta on allegation of rape.

It can be recalled that in mid last year, another pastor was arrested, tried and sent to prison on allegation of raping a minor.