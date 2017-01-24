Liberia: Sen. Johnson Blames Lawmakers for Hike in Call Costs

Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson says the Legislature is responsible for the hike in charges on phone calls, not the cell phone companies.

Speaking on Truth FM Radio Monday, Sen. Johnson said the legislature should go back and repeal the law or recast the budget and reduce expenditure of the government.

It can be recalled that the legislature recently signed a law imposing one cent per minute tax on cell phone companies which resulted to one company virtually putting an end to its three-day calls at promotional rate.

Johnson observed that no company will want to operate at a loss, noting that for these companies to operate and get profit they have to increase the charge on calls.

He emphasized that the Legislature is the one that inflicted the hardship on the locals, not the cell phone companies.

According to Johnson, the Legislature should have known that increasing taxes on cell phone companies was going to affect the people as well and not the cell phone companies alone.

"Why should we hold private citizens or cell phone companies responsible when we are responsible for it (hike in the cost of calls)?" Senator Johnson asked. LINA CBN/TSS/PTK