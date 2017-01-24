22 January 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: NPP Inducts Senator Taylor As Standard Bearer

By Philip T. Singbah

Bong County Senator Jewel Howard Taylor has been officially inducted as Standard Bearer of the National Patriotic Party (NPP).

Senator Taylor defeated Ambassador Nathaniel Barnes and Hannaiah Zoe in the NPP National Convention last year.

The 2016 convention of the NPP was held in four regions, bringing together delegates from the 15 counties.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency recently, Senator Taylor said her major propriety is to reconcile officials and partisans of the NPP.

She said while it is true that there have been some disagreements within the party, the NPP remains a formidable political institution in the country.

Taylor noted that a more inclusive and consensus building NPP depends on a wide range of consultations with partisans across the country.

Senator Taylor said the NPP remains a part of the coalition involving the Congress for Democratic Change and the Liberia People Democratic Party and welcomed other political institutions to join them ahead of the 2017 presidential and legislative elections.

She assumes the standard bearer post once held by her ex-husband Charles Taylor, now jailed in Britain for war crimes and crimes against humanity by the Special Court for Sierra Leone after a lengthy trial in The Hague.

