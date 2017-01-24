Liberia: Sulunteh Gets Cheers for Diplomatic Service

Several Liberians are commending Mr. Jeremiah Sulunteh for his leadership role during his tenure as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

The Liberians, who gathered at the Roberts International Airport Sunday to welcome back home Ambassador Sulunteh, said during his five-year tenure as Ambassador, Sulunteh played a pivotal role in attracting more investments and support to Liberia, especially from the United States government.

They named the U.S government's support to health, agriculture, education and the US$250 million Millennium Challenge Corporation grant for the rehabilitation of the Mount Coffee Hydro Power Plant and the upgrade of other infrastructures in the country, as some significant benefits of Sulunteh's representation.

The citizens also hailed Ambassador Sulunteh for his personal support to the education of young people in the country, some of whom, they said, are studying in the United States.

Officials of the various county chapters of 'Friends of Sulunteh', including Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa and Bong, who attended the homecoming ceremony, described Ambassador Sulunteh as "a true son" of Liberia whose aspirations for the nation's growth and development have been demonstrated in various public and private positions he has held.

In remarks, Mr. Sulunteh thanked the citizens for turning out en masse to welcome him back home and said he was back home to continue his service to the nation.

He said the recognition and massive turnout of Liberians at his residence and the Roberts International Airport has given him additional strength to serve the nation.

Even though Sulunteh was not specific about his political future, he said he will be a major actor in this year's elections.