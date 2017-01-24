Liberia: Boakai Urges Liberians to 'Inspire Each Other'

Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has challenged Liberians to serve as inspiration to each other to register to vote in the ensuing October Presidential and General Elections.

He also admonished them to inspire those Liberians who are reluctant to register to do so in the exercise of their constitutional right and franchise.

The Vice President threw the challenges during an assembly of partisans, supporters and sympathizers at the headquarters of the ruling Unity Party (UP) in Congo Town outside Monrovia at the weekend.

Boakai said he was throwing out the challenge because "voting is the fundamental and constitutional right of every Liberian which can be exercised only by first registering to vote."

He indicated that owing to the importance of the election, he has admonished members of the National Legislature to prevail on their constituents and other citizens to register to vote in order to ensure a UP victory.

He praised President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for gracing the occasion despite her busy schedule, and also for providing a farsighted idea that has brought partisans together with the aim of motivating themselves and all eligible voters.

Boakai hoped the start which has generated zeal and commitment will lead to victory for the ruling Unity Party.

Speaking earlier, President Sirleaf expressed delight at the gathering which she described as "a testament that the party is ready for action in preparation for victory in the 2017 elections."

"I am very pleased about this day, a day that brings all Unity Party partisans and supporters together to show that the party is alive, kicking and is ready for business," she expressed.

The President stated that no government has done as much as the UP- led government has done, adding, "For a government to do as much as the UP government said government must build on those done by UP."

"When we give account of our stewardship you will be proud that you voted for me and the Unity Party," she declared.

She then lauded partisans for turning out for the occasion despite delays.