Sierra Leone: NCD Presents Annual Report, PPRC Commissioner Takes Oath

The National Commission for Democracy (NCD) yesterday January 23, 2017, presented President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma with its Annual Report, the NCD Good Governance Magazine as well as a book titled: 'The Way to Happiness'.

According to NCD Chairman Dr Abubakar Kargbo, the presentation of the annual report which covers the period January 1st to December 31st, 2015, was in line with the NCD's statutory mandate stipulated in the Act of Parliament No. 3 of 1996. He said 2015 was a year of challenges, although the NCD remained proactive in its sensitization drive to educate the people of Sierra Leone.

Dr Kargbo commended the president for his astute leadership in mobilizing the nation in the fight against the Ebola epidemic, which he said, could have wrecked more havoc on the country. He noted that the lesson of 2015, even in terms of promoting democratic good governance, was that visionary leadership remains central in ensuring efficient, effective and sustainable democratic good governance. He highlighted some challenges the NCD is faced with and called for government's intervention to enable the Commission as usual contribute in promoting credible, peaceful, transparent, violent-free referendum, presidential, parliamentary and local council elections.

Receiving the report, President Koroma pointed out the significance of the NCD in promoting democratic good governance in the country. He noted that it took other nations a considerable amount of time to reach where Sierra Leone is today in terms of democratic good governance. He admitted that during the Ebola scourge, stiff measures were put in place to control the spread of the disease, which to some extent, limited some rights to free movement, isolation of infected persons as stipulated by medical experts.

The president assured of looking into the report as well as laying it before parliament.

In another engagement, Mr Babatunde D.R. Pratt subscribed to the oath of office as Commissioner of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) at State House in Freetown. Mr Pratt is an experienced lawyer nominated by the the Sierra Leone Bar Association and appointed by President Koroma.

In his congratulatory remarks, President Koroma urged Mr Pratt to work with an open mind and with total commitment to serve Sierra Leone. He said the country would be looking forward to see him execute his mandate diligently, ensuring that political parties abide by the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone as well as the PPRC Act of 2002.

Commissioner Babatunde Pratt thanked President Koroma and promised to fairly and honestly discharge his duties in the interest of the country.