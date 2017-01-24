23 January 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Monetary Policy Committee Maintains Policy Rate At 25 Per Cent

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) has maintained the policy rate at 25 per cent, BoG Governor, Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, has disclosed.

According to Dr Issahaku, although growth conditions of the economy remained modest, prospects were positive, underpinned by improved oil and gas production from the new oil fields, the gradual rebound in the growth of private sector credit and improved sentiments and expectations.

He said there were, however, risks to growth which included policy uncertainties, especially in the global environment.

He explained that the policy rate was maintained because the risks to inflation and growth were balanced.

Dr Issahaku was addressing the media in Accra, yesterday, after the 74th meeting of the MPC.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)

