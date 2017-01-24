Ghana: Monetary Policy Committee of Bank of Ghana Assesses Economy in 2016

press release

The 74th regular meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has ended in Accra. In its assessment of the economy, the Committee, in a statement read on its behalf by Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, at a news conference in Accra, yesterday, noted that economic activity remained modest throughout the year, against the backdrop of policy tightness, oil and gas production challenges at the Jubilee field, and lingering consequences of the power supply constraints.

According to the Committee, the updated Composite Index of Economic Activity (CIEA) to November 2016 pointed to some moderation in the pace of economic activity reflecting declines in industrial consumption of electricity, cement sales, tourist arrivals and domestic VAT collection.

The Committee discovered that the latest consumer sentiments survey conducted after the December 2016 polls, however, reflected optimism about economic prospects, with the expected increase in oil production from Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN) and the coming on stream of the Sankofa-Gye Nyame oil fields boosting growth in 2017.

Provisional fiscal data for the year to November 2016, the Committee said, indicated a budget deficit of 7.0 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), against a target of 4.7 per cent, with the fiscal slippage attributed mainly to shortfalls in revenues.

On the other hand, according to the Committee, Government expenditures were broadly within target, with the fiscal outturn for 2016 presenting challenges to the inflation outlook.

At the global level, the Committee said the recovery process continued at a moderate pace underpinned by heightened policy uncertainties regarding the exit of Britain from the European Union (Brexit), volatility in commodity prices, rebalancing in China and the outturn of the US elections.

Nonetheless, it said, economic activity was projected to improve on the back of the pro-growth agenda of the new US administration and some turnaround in commodity prices, especially crude oil.

However, according to the Committee, there were, underlying global risks which could impact adversely on Ghana's balance of payments, fiscal operations and the inflation outlook.

These, the Committee said, included a stronger US dollar and rising global bond yields, on the back of expected hikes in the Fed funds rate.

For the first time since 2011, the Committee noted, the provisional balance of payments in 2016 recorded a surplus, attributed to a narrowing of the current account deficit driven largely by improvement in the trade balance--an improvement which, it said, more than compensated for the moderation in the capital and financial accounts arising from lower official foreign inflows.

On Foreign Exchange, the Committee said, the market witnessed some volatilities in the run-up to the December 2016 polls as demand pressures mounted, but that the pace of depreciation had since slowed down.

In 2016, according to the Committee, the Ghana cedi recorded a cumulative depreciation of 9.6 per cent against the US dollar, compared with 15.7 per cent in 2015.

The Committee gave the assurance that in the outlook, the tight monetary policy stance, renewed confidence in the economy and improved balance of payments outturn were expected to support stability in the foreign exchange market.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)