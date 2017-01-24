Ghana: Fiscal Consolidation to Complement Tight Monetary Policy Stance to Improve Inflation Outlook - BoG Governor

press release

Headline inflation has continued to ease, closing the year at 15.4 per cent from 15.8 per cent in October 2016 while underlying inflation pressures, measured by core inflation (CPI excluding energy and utility prices) have also declined significantly.

Similarly, from 15.2 per cent in October, core inflation fell to 14.7 per cent in November and, further, to 14.6 per cent in December 2016, with inflation expectations by consumers and the financial sector easing in line with trends in headline inflation.

According to Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the decline in headline and core inflation was supported by tight monetary policy and the relative stability of the exchange rate, in line with the Bank's 2016 forecasts.

Dr Issahaku added, however, that the underlying assumptions in the forecasting framework had been revised to reflect the recent upward adjustments in ex-pump prices, exchange rate depreciation and a higher-than-budgeted fiscal deficit outturn for 2016 and that the baseline forecast horizon for the medium term inflation target had shifted, as a result, into 2018.

He was addressing a news conference in Accra, yesterday, after the 74th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of BoG.

He said the inflation outlook could however improve if the fiscal consolidation process was restored alongside monetary policy tightness and exchange rate stability.

According to Dr Issahaku, even though the declining trends in headline inflation, core inflation and inflation expectations were positive, there were concerns regarding the inflation outlook, which could be impacted by the pass-through effects of the recent exchange rate volatility, persistent increases in food inflation and the fiscal outturn.

There was, therefore, the need, he said, to return to the path of fiscal consolidation to complement the tight monetary policy stance to deliver on the medium term inflation target.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)