Nigeria: The Second Edition of Big Brother Naija, Meet the House Mates

The second edition of the Big Brother Naija edition kicked off on Sunday, a host of Nigerians chosen at random all over the globe and locally where auditioned and 12 housemates where chosen. Below are the list of house mates :

Bally; works as a Statistician but has plans to start his own digital content creation company. He says he's doing this because he doesn't like stagnancy and enjoys rebelling and challenging himself. He adds that it's one of the reasons why he's living on his own in Lagos with the rest of his family in Abuja.

Abisola says she was a spoilt child till age 8 when her then well-off family hit some major hurdles. She had to move to rural Nigeria where she lived with cousins selling makeup and she got another shot at the high life when she came fifth in a reality singing competition.

CocoIce has a very good relationship with her brother especially since their mother passed in 2001. Having endured a few unlucky romantic relationships, she's currently single and focusing on advancing her singing career

Efe moved to Lagos because it is "where it all happens" and worked his way up to earn recognition. A graduate in Economics, he enjoys cooking and is confident his easy-flowing attitude will help him win over Housemates' plots. He actually turned down the choice to become house leader.

Gifty returned to Lagos, after schooling in Ghana to make her dreams happen. She has acted and been featured in a few Nollywood monster hits. She says her mother is her inspiration and has taught her to handle people with grace.

Kemen is Port Harcourt's most sought after personal trainer, a ship manager turned fitness entrepreneur. He trusts in converting hurt into motivation and uses his life to inspire self-care through sustainable agriculture and self-care.

Marvis is a Mass Communication graduate is royalty of her tribe Onne from Eleme. She's single and her last relationship ended because she couldn't handle the long-distance and they quarreled a lot. Her pet peeve is disrespect and it gets her really angry. "I've never been in fights; I'll finish you with my mouth".

Miyonse is a graduate of a Culinary School and a head chef. He's been in a relationship with his girlfriend, also a chef, for two months now.

Soma, is a Pastor and Musician's son and a good singer himself, inspired by his mom who also encouraged him to pursue a career in Music. Ongoing Uni Port student. He's in a long-distance relationship.

TBoss studied at the University of Lagos for nine months before going to Romania to complete her studies.

ThinTallTony performed at the opening of BBNaija's first edition as a choreographer and has since expanded into acting, writing and poetry.

Uriel was born in Hammersmith, England, Uriel was sent to Nigeria soon after birth. She has four very diverse brothers ranging from serious business man to one that's really cool. she is currently the house leader, this gives an edge in various categories for choice.