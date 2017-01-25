A Federal High Court Lagos on Tuesday fixed February 16 to deliver judgment in a suit by the Economic and Financial… Read more »

Sani made this accusation while responding to President Muhammadu Buhari's letter, clearing the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), of allegations of corruption as read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Chairman of Senate Ad hoc Committee on Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in North-east, Senator Shehu Sani, on Tuesday accused the presidency of lies and hypocrisy, saying it has cultivated the habit of telling lies to cover up its shortcomings.

