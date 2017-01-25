24 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Big Brother Naija - Nigerians React to Show Holding in South-Africa

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigerians as we know have always lent their voice/opinion in national and international issues when the need arises and the case of the reborn reality show "Big Brother Naija" holding in South-Africa is not different.

Organisers of the show have come under heavy criticism being that aside the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and the contestants, every other thing comes from South-Africa with Johannesburg as its filming location.

Although issues like electricity, equipment failure were sited by some, majority feel the decision does little or no good to the seriously ailing Nigerian economy.

[View the story "Below are some reactions from concerned Nigerians... " on Storify]

