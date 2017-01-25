Nigeria: Govt Orders Investigation of BBNaija Shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

In a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed directed the NBC to determine whether Multi-Choice, by shooting the show in South Africa, has breached the Nigerian Broadcasting Code in any way.

He said the commission should also investigate the issue of possible deceit, since the viewing public was never told that the event would be staged outside Nigeria.

"As a country of laws, only the outcome of the investigation will determine our next line of action," he said.

The minister said concerned Nigerians had bombarded his office with calls to complain about what they regard as an anomaly of shooting outside the country a show meant for Nigerians.

He urged them to remain calm while the NBC investigates the issue and submits its findings.