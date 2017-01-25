Tanzania: Sh300 Million Ambulances to Benefit Districts

Sengerema — Authorities have purchased two ambulances worth Sh300 million for Sengerema and Buchosa districts to improve health services in rural areas. Sengerema District Commissioner Emmanuel Kipole handed over the vehicles to the district executive directors on Monday.

The ambulances will ease transport woes at Kagunga and Kakobe health centres

The DC said the government was determined to improve health services in rural areas. He warned the management of health centres against using the ambulances for other purposes apart from health services. "Whoever carries passengers or luggage on these vehicles will be held accountable," said the DC.

In a related development the district commissioner noted that the government had set aside Sh600 million for constructing a modern hospital in Bochosa District.

He said the health facility would help patients travelling long distances in search of treatment at Sengerema District Hospital.

Sengerema District executive director Magesa Mafuru commended the government for support.

"We will take care of the vehicles and ensure they last long," said the