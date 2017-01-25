Tanzania: Blind Pupils Endure Hunger As Supplier Demands Sh40 Million

Chamwino — Buigiri special school that caters for pupils with visual impairment and for those with albinism, is facing an acute shortage of food as the government has failed to pay a supplier.

Buigiri Education Coordinator Charles Ulanga told The Citizen that the government had entered into a contract with Geradina General Supplies to deliver food at the school, but has not paid the supplier an outstanding Sh40 million.

"The students are facing difficult times as they are compelled to eat meagre meals due to the scarcity. The situation is affecting their concentration in class," he added.

Annually, the government is expected to disburse at least Sh56 million for food to the school. However, this financial year it has only released Sh24 million so far.

Furthermore, Mr Ulanga said the school is short of key learning facilities for blind students like brailles.

Currently, the school has 15 albino and 85 blind students.

The school's structures are owned by the Diocese of Central Tanganyika (DCT) under the Anglican Church and was founded over 65 years ago.

The government is liable for covering the running costs of the school, including paying workers and teachers salaries, supplying food as well as providing the necessary scholastic materials.