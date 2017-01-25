24 January 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Tonto Dike to Send 1000 Children to School

Despite the current challenge facing her marriage, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has finally flagged off her back to school project, where she hopes to send over 1000 children to school.

The project kicked off Monday amid praises. She wrote on Instagram, "The TontoDikeFoundation# Backtoschoolproject# commenced today with the first 200 students... "

According to her, "This has been my passion and to see over 1000 children (girl child) go to school is everything. The future of our country Nigeria and indeed the African continent deserves attention. In this vein, the Tonto Dikeh Foundation is playing a leading role by investing in the lives of 1,000 children in the "Back To School" project. The project will provide aid in diverse ways to support the education of children as the foundation calls on all of us to make the future of Africa a better one."

This comes after speculations were rife that the mother of one's marital problems were related to drug addiction. She, however, took to her Instagram page, Monday, to share a photo of a drug screening test result.

