Nigeria: Why I Parted Ways With D'Tunes - Sean Tizzle

After breaking into the Nigerian music scene few years ago, releasing hit after hit, Sean Tizzle suddenly disappeared into thin air, causing tongues to wag that he doesn't have any thing to offer again.

This is due to the circumstances that led to his parting ways with his former producer, D'Tunes. But in a chat with E-Daily, the singer explained that he disappeared from the scene to re-brand himself. He also explained why he parted ways with D'Tunes and what he has in stock for this year.

According to him, "There has been a lot of growth since I dropped my last album, a lot has changed and I have been away to re-brand myself, get some creative space and experiment on different sounds. D'Tunes and I have been friends even before the music, but had to move on when his contract expired to do his own thing and groom other artists as well".

Speaking on his forthcoming EP, "Moving Forward Vol.1", Sean Tizzle said, "My team and I have been working on it for about two years, the EP comes into about 22 tracks but has been split into about three volumes so the fans can 'digest' the tracks easily" he said.