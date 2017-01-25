Tanzania: Nape Says No to Simba, Yanga

Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has ruled out any possibility for the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to host Simba and Young Africans fixture next month.

It is suggested by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) that the eagerly awaited round two of the Mainland Premier League clash between the two country's soccer giants will be played at the venue on February 25, this year.

TFF Information and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the federation is planning to meet with the ministry officials, to seek permission to allow the Dar es Salaam derby be held at the National Stadium. Late last year, the government banned the two teams from using the stadium for their local matches.

The government's decision follows massive vandalism and destruction of properties in the stadium during the high tension first round match that pitted the two teams on October 1st, last year. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

However, Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, told the 'Daily News' yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the ban on the two sides from using the venue in league matches still stands. Minister Nape insisted that the government ban is yet to be lifted and the stadium was still closed for hosting league matches.

"There is no way the stadium will host that match. This stadium is owned by the government and those who think that Simba and Yanga match will be played at the venue are just pleasing themselves," said Nape. Fracas emerged after Simba fans protested against Amis Tambwe's goal.

Referee Martin Saanya's decision to award the goal sparked a storm of protests from Simba fans, who, ripped off chairs, threw them onto the runway, compelling the police to use tear gas to disperse the culprits and calm the situation.

The protests forced the game to stop for almost five minutes and Simba eventually suffered double blows, after they were reduced to 10 players after the team's skipper, Jonas Mkude, was given marching orders. Police managed to restore order at the stadium and the game continued, ending in a 1-1 draw.

The damage was largely blamed on Simba supporters, who ripped out dozens of seats and hurled them onto the running track in protest at what they perceived as officiating that was biased in Yanga's favour.

Yanga fans were also on the book for damage of gates. However, both Simba and Yanga are said to have paid for the repair of damaged parts of the stadium. And just recently, Yanga were cleared by the government to use the National Stadium for their international games only.

Yanga will feature in CAF Champions League, with the preliminary round expected to kick of mid-next month. Meanwhile, Minister Nape said that the ministry is yet to receive any letter from Young Africans, requesting the government to allow them to play their local league matches at the National Stadium. In another development, TFF has removed referee Hussein Athumani from the list of the Mainland Premier League match officials.

According to TFF Information and Communication Officer, Alfred Lucas, the Katavi based referee, who was in charge of Majimaji versus Yanga match earned low marks in the game. TFF has also fined Yanga 1m/- for misconduct.