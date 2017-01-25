Photo: Daily News

Zanzibar president, Ali Mohamed Shein (file photo).

Zanzibar — The number of ministers and their deputies has been increased in Zanzibar after recent appointed and swearing in of some new leaders from 16 to 17 and seven to ten respectively.

The realisation was made yesterday in a ceremony held at State House where President Shein took in charge and appointed Dr Sira Ubwa Mamboya (CCM) as a Minister without portfolio. He also appointed some ministers without portfolios from the opposition, Mr Juma Ali Khatib (ADA-TADEA) and Mr Said Soud Said (AFP party).

During the short swearing- in ceremony, Ms Rahma Ali Khamis took oath of office before the president as the new Deputy Principal Secretary, Ministry of State (State House and Revolutionary Council).

Also in consideration were former ministers, Ms Zainab Omar Mohammed and Ms Dr Maua Abeid Daftari, who were sworn-in as President Advisors on 'Social Welfare, Elderly, Youth, Children and Women,' and 'Pemba Affairs' respectfully.

The ceremony was presided over by Speaker of the House Mr Zubeir Maulid, Chief Justice Mr Omar Makungu, Attorney General Mr Said Hassan Said, and other leaders.

Earlier last month, President Shein also appointed three Deputy Ministers, Mr Mihayo Juma N'hunga (Deputy Minister of State- Vice President's Office), Ms Shadya Mohamed Suleiman (Deputy Minister of Labour and Gender Affairs), and Mr Shamata Shaame Khamis as Deputy Minister of Local government.