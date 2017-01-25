Tanzania: UNEP Underscores Need for Garbage Recycling

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), a global environment authority, has underscored the need to recycle garbage to conserve the environment.

UNEP Executive Director Mr Erik Solheim told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Monday that there was also an opportunity to generate energy from gas emanating from garbage at the dumpsites.

Mr Solheim, who is on an official tour of the country, was speaking after visiting Pugu Kinyamwezi dumpsite on the city's outskirts. His visit also took him to Ubungo where he spoke to women engaging in charcoal business.

As for the charcoal business, he said there was need for an alternative source of income to check the massive tree cutting for the purpose of making charcoal. Meanwhile, the UNEP chief has commended the efforts by President John Magufuli to fight corruption and bring about an end to poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

He also said he views the shift to Dodoma as an opportunity to bring about positive and development not just to the central part of Tanzania, saying the sustainability of this anticipated growth can be reinforced with the integration of environmental considerations.

Mr Solheim met with government officials, Non-Governmental Organisations and Civil Society leaders, academicians, research institutions and private sector representatives covering issues, including efforts to end all forms of poverty.

In cooperation with partners, UNEP supports cities across the world in addressing environmental impacts and integrating the environment into the long term strategic planning.