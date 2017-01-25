25 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Fresh Arts Clinch Deal With Mpaliro African Print

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Harold Kapindu

Newly established Fresh arts music group has clinched a wardrobe deal with fashion outfit, Mpaliro African Print.

Confirming the news in an interview, Fresh arts country director DJ Wayne said the deal will see the two establishments working together with Fresh arts artists.

"I can officially confirm that Fresh arts music group has finalized the deal with Mpaliro African Print. Our artists will now be dressed by Mpaliro wear in all our music videos and public appearances," he confirmed.

Owned by Aubrey Salim, Mpaliro African print specialises in shoes, chitenje fabric, backpack travelling bags, T-shirts with fabrics and bangles.

The clothing brand makes clothes for both men and women.

Mpaliro wear started in September 2015 by Aubrey Salim, Bernard Phiri and Luka Salim.

In 2016, they were joined by Blessings Nyilenda, Natrol Mkubwa and Fula Chithumba.

Meanwhile, the two artists namely Phexado and Bizzy B have released music videos under the label.

Phexado's "Kamafuna ndikale" and Bizzy B's "Wina" featuring Kell Kay & Philip Keys were recently premiered on Blak Jak's fusion live show on Times TV.

Shot by Mest media and directed by Bizzy B and Jacko, "Wina" is a video about an indecisive girl who is the centre of attraction and is being perused by three guys but is not certain about any of them.

Malawi

Information Bill Aids Mining Communities

Malawi's recently passed information bill could help communities affected by the extractive industries get information… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.