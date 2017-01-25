Malawi: Fresh Arts Clinch Deal With Mpaliro African Print

Newly established Fresh arts music group has clinched a wardrobe deal with fashion outfit, Mpaliro African Print.

Confirming the news in an interview, Fresh arts country director DJ Wayne said the deal will see the two establishments working together with Fresh arts artists.

"I can officially confirm that Fresh arts music group has finalized the deal with Mpaliro African Print. Our artists will now be dressed by Mpaliro wear in all our music videos and public appearances," he confirmed.

Owned by Aubrey Salim, Mpaliro African print specialises in shoes, chitenje fabric, backpack travelling bags, T-shirts with fabrics and bangles.

The clothing brand makes clothes for both men and women.

Mpaliro wear started in September 2015 by Aubrey Salim, Bernard Phiri and Luka Salim.

In 2016, they were joined by Blessings Nyilenda, Natrol Mkubwa and Fula Chithumba.

Meanwhile, the two artists namely Phexado and Bizzy B have released music videos under the label.

Phexado's "Kamafuna ndikale" and Bizzy B's "Wina" featuring Kell Kay & Philip Keys were recently premiered on Blak Jak's fusion live show on Times TV.

Shot by Mest media and directed by Bizzy B and Jacko, "Wina" is a video about an indecisive girl who is the centre of attraction and is being perused by three guys but is not certain about any of them.