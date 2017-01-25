Uganda: Maintaining International Standards Wins Contracts

Attracting, winning and retaining contracts is the sole dream of every company for exposure, international certification and growth which is their ultimate goal.

Mr Micheal Leo Okiro, a sales and marketing executive with Speke Hotels, says in order to maintain international standards you should have in mind the background of the company such as who founded it and in which year.

"In maintaining international standards, having a vision is very paramount since it will help you to see ahead and having a mission will spell what you need to achieve in the short or long term," he says.

According to Mr Okiro, keeping your vision in line with what you are doing or tend to do is helpful. Also make sure that you achieve what your mission says, but innovation is also key to keep afloat, hence making your chances of winning contracts easy.

He adds that bidders should maintain what is in their vision and mission.

He says that for instance businesses that promise to deliver, local food should have it at all times when customers come to eat, otherwise such people lose their market share.

Mr Okiro says you should maintain the quality of the services you provide such as the food prepared because if it is appealing to the people who eat it, they will rely on you, earning a company the vital exposure of winning contracts because of trust.

He advises that in business one cannot stand alone, you cannot consume what you produce alone hence maintain a good relationship with your competitors because they might recommend you to a customer if they cannot handle the business opportunity.

Customer care

He singled out customer care as the most important aspect in running a business as it makes you attract, win and retain more contracts because it helps you to keep in touch with your clients. This will make you win more and more business.

Mr Bob Mwuiri, a business executive in Kampala, says if you maintain international standards companies or organisations will build trust in you after using your facilities or services for some time and satisfied customers will recommend you as a good service provider.

"The fact that you have maintained international standards, you will have an upper hand in winning contracts," he says.

According to Mr Mwuiri, when you maintain international standards, organisations will always pursue you when they have a need because of your excellent services.

Expert's advice

