INFORMATION Minister, Chris Mushohwe has issued a damning response to Julius Malema who, this week, called President Robert Mugabe 'grandpa', urging him to retire.

Mushohwe said Tuesday that the firebrand Economic Freedom Fighters leader was a political charlatan who was pursuing a pro-white agenda, further dismissing him as a "loud mouth Gucci revolutionary".

The outspoken South African politician was on Monday quoted as urging the soon to be 93 Mugabe to preserve his legacy by passing the baton to younger leaders.

He further chided Zanu PF politicians still in support of Mugabe's stay in power for being "cowards".

He dared Zanu PF to respond to his comments, which Mushohwe took far beyond the realm of diplomacy.

Mushohwe blasted the former ANC youth leader for comments he described as "irritatingly despicable".

He further said Malema visualised himself as too important to pass judgement on the "iconic" Mugabe's leadership credentials "in spite of his (Malema) threadbare, prodigal political career".

"His preposterous claim that his treacherous, pro-white, neo-colonial politics find inspiration in the figure and politics of President Mugabe is a hard-to-suffer insult," Mushohwe said.

"There is just no meeting point between the two politics, let alone between this puny, struggling person and President Mugabe.

"This side of the Limpopo, Julius Malema shines as a loud mouth "Gucci" revolutionary who acquired the infamy of deserting and betraying politics of liberation as espoused by the ANC."

Mushohwe added: "Clearly, his inspiration lies elsewhere, and no amount of taping from the proud record of Zanu PF and Zimbabweans, or of invoking the name of our dear leader and President, will grant him even a patina of respectability, whether at home, on the continent or abroad.

"Simply, he is nothing more than a shrunken, talkative joke. And in typical fashion of political charlatans, he seeks to make up for his inner political deficiencies by projecting himself as a trans-border, continental politician who fancies himself big and cute enough to pass comment and judgement on developments elsewhere on the continent.

"What an embarrassment, what miserly little grasp of continental politics he exhibits in the process! We pity and dismiss him as an ignorant youth, "rema" in Shona, one abortively trying to punch above his life-long weight."

The minister further said Malema's comments did not take into account that Zanu PF, led by the same Mugabe, had just posted a thumping victory against the opposition in the just ended Bikita West by-election.

"What a far-cry from his EFF 'Thing' which only survives through political patchwork with disguised, resurgent apartheid political formations, and of course through childish histrionics in Parliament.

"Hardly the stuff that makes bona fide revolutionaries, or delivers land to the landless black South Africans!"

Mushohwe said "pitiable" Malema was blind to that Mugabe's place in African history was assured, further urging him to "concern himself with a deep introspection of where his politics of hobnobbing with vested white interests at home and abroad, leave him when the chapter of African Revolution is finally written".

However, Zimbabwe's opposition would not allow the government spokesperson to get away with murder. PDP secretary general, Godern Moyo saying Zanu PF was naturally allergic to criticism, no matter how helpful it was to it.

"Mushowe's outbursts are nauseating," he said.

"It is known in Zimbabwe, Africa and right across length, breadth and the width of the political space that Mugabe is now indisposed.

"There is nothing novel about what he said. He has merely amplified what we in the opposition and Zimbabweans in general have always been saying.

"We are very glad that Malema was blind before and now sees. We thank Malema and hope other leaders across Africa would be like Malema to call a spade a spade."

MDC-T deputy spokesperson Thabitha Khumalo also said Malema was being crucified for telling the truth.

"What Malema is saying about them (Zanu PF) is true and all we are asking from them is to please stop listening to themselves but to the people.

"Being revolutionary should not be costing us our livelihoods like it is currently doing. We have been reduced to an educated nation that remains poor and lives fictitiously poor lives."

EFF STATEMENT ON ZANU-PF'S RESPONSE TO CALLS FOR PRESIDENT MUGABE TO STEP DOWN

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The EFF reaffirms its position that President Mugabe's occupancy of the position of president is not good for the radical African political program.

He is the bastion of the reactionary phenomenon of "lead to the death" that has crippled the image and praxis of post-colonial Africa.

President Mugabe is not only the contemporary engine of personality cult, but he is protected by a group of cowards around him who hypocritically defend him everyday, whilst harbouring ambitions to lead soon.

We are unequivocal that revolutions ought to promote programs and not personalities.

The continent needs heroes who will be able to stand firm on the objectives of the African revolution whilst allowing democratic practices and succession of leadership.

His example is contradictory to this ideal since it directly or indirectly promotes the phenomenon of refusing to leave office until death.

Before the Zanu PF and its youth wing respond to the EFF about the charge that they are cowards; they should ask themselves a simple question - what is revolutionary about being led by a person in old age; who sleeps all the time in meetings, can no longer even hold a pen or write half a page?

Failure to respond to this question signifies not that they are afraid of others, but of President Mugabe.

When youth movement across the continent are fighting for change, questioning the transformation of liberation movements into old age homes and general gerontocracy.

The Zanu PF youth is instead defending and advancing an essentially anti-youth statuesque. This is because there is actually no youth in the ZANU-PF Youth; what you find are middle age men and women, half of which are suffering from a mid-life crises.

They should be ashamed of themselves for holding the future from being born in Zimbabwe.

We shall never tell lies as revolutionaries; all the anti-colonial struggle icons like Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Julius Nyerere knew when it was enough and handed over the baton to others.

The African revolution must always distance itself from all forms of personality cults; insistence that President Mugabe must lead to the grave is a sign that Zanu PF is drowning in cowardice.