Zambia Under-20 Off to Spain

The Zambia Under-20 has finally left for Tenerife Spain after a three day delay over travel arrangements.

Last week Sports Minister Moses Mawere addressed the lads confirming that a government funded two week training camp to Spain had been secured.

The team was scheduled to fly out on Saturday but has had to stay back while some logistical and travel arrangements were being hammered out.

Beston Chambeshi's lads will play practice matches against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletico Madrid youth sides.

The team left aboard South African Airways at 16:00 hours and is expected back on February 8.

Whilst in Spain they may play another friendly against either Morocco or Tunisia.

The friendly against South Africa that was scheduled for February 8 may be pushed further as the initial set date is when the team is expected from Spain.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Guinea, Mali and Egypt with the opening fixture against the Guineans on February 26 at Heroes Stadium.

The top four teams at the African Championship will qualify to the FIFA World Cup in Seoul South Korea the setting for Zambia's 1988 Olympic Games memorable run.

Zambia has been to the World Cup in 1999 and 2007 under Patrick Phiri and George Lwandamina respectively.