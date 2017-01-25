Photo: allafrica.com

Prominent opposition party leaders in Zimbabwe.

MAINSTREAM opposition parties say they will not be thrown into panic at a time their common rival Zanu PF continues to attract high numbers in terms of votes during the by-elections being held especially in its stronghold, rural areas.

Zanu PF's Beauty Chabaya polled 13,156 votes during this past weekend's Bikita West by-election while five of her challengers shared under 4,000 votes.

In Chimanimani West last year, Zanu PF registered 11,074 votes against just over 3,500 votes polled by opposition candidates.

In Mazowe North also last year, Zanu PF polled 12,573 against an opposition candidate's 619.

The trend has almost been the same in other by-elections where the ruling party has asserted its control.

Zanu PF victories are being registered just when all felt the party's approval ratings should be at their lowest following a deepening economic crisis, high level corruption and a cash crisis which many trace to its doorstep.

But President Robert Mugabe's party has surprised even its most ardent defenders by attracting many voters in by-elections in which the opposition has kept away from.

Speaking in separate interviews with NewZimbabwe.com, opposition parties described the Bikita West by-election outcome as a Pyrrhic victory adding that it took a lot of intimidation for Zanu PF to marshal the votes.

MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu said he had no time to marvel at the Zanu PF performance during by-elections which he said were characterised by violence.

"The Bikita West by-election result shouldn't be construed to mean that Zanu PF is heading for a landslide victory in 2018," he said.

"If anything, Zanu PF will suffer a crushing defeat in 2018.

"We are working flat out on the ground and you can be assured that our push for electoral reforms is bearing huge success.

"The regime is in serious panic mode and they are acutely aware of the fact that their victory in the Bikita West by-election is just but a Pyrrhic victory; its completely hollow and empty."

Kurauone Chihwayi, spokesperson for the Welshman Ncube led MDC also dismissed the Zanu PF victory in Bikita and similar triumphs elsewhere saying they were all engineered through force.

"There was serious vote buying in Bikita West that contributed to the figure," adding that his party will not panic over the Zanu PF victories.

"We are not quacking because of a rigged election.

"The Bikita West by-election is not an indicator of Zanu PF victory in 2018. The real game is yet to start."

Jealous Mawarire, spokesperson for Joice Mujuru's Zimbabwe People First which contested the Bikita West by-election warned Zanu PF to brace for a crushing defeat next year adding that the victories in by-elections were "Pyrrhic".

"Zanu PF is obviously going to be beaten by a coalition of opposition parties; what they are getting from by-elections are Pyrrhic victories," he said.

"They put in so much including intimidating and butchering competitors which we know is going to work against them in the harmonised elections in 2018.

"About Zanu PF registering high margins, we have spoken about that and my argument is that by-elections are more of Zanu PF dwindling support than its growth, that is what you get from most of the by-elections post the 2013 elections except for Bikita West and Mazowe North."

Former Zanu PF chair for Mashonaland West and now independent Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, said last weekend there was no way the opposition could snatch victory from Zanu PF, insisting they only needed to bite a chunk off the ruling party's support base to be assured of victory.

Mliswa is the only candidate since the harmonised elections in 2013 to have defeated a Zanu PF candidate in by-elections.