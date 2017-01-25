25 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 80 Teachers Blacklisted Over Primary Leaving Examinations

By Abubaker Kirunda

Jinja — After registering dismal performance in the 2016 Primary Leaving Examinations, authorities in Busoga sub-region have decided to crack the whip.

Daily Monitor has since learnt that the department in charge of education at Jinja Municipal Council has blacklisted about 80 primary school teachers accusing them of registering multiple failures in their respective subjects.

Just last week, authorities in Iganga District transferred at least 240 teachers to remote schools in an attempt to boost performance in national examinations. The Jinja Municipality inspector of schools, Ms Amina Mutesi, confirmed last week that at least 80 teachers have been blacklisted after half of their class failed the subjects they teach.

Speaking during a mentoring meeting involving some of the blacklisted teachers at the municipal headquarters in Jinja, Ms Mutesi said the decision (blacklisting teachers whose pupils fail) was contained in the annual assessment report released recently.

She said: "We assessed classroom performance in each subject taught and we found that some of you registered nearly 85 per cent failure rate in your respective subjects."

She continued: "About 21 more teachers whose subjects pupils failed for the second time in a row have had their names forwarded to the town clerk for caution."

However, according to the assessment report, that may not be the end of the road for the blacklisted teachers. According to Ms Mutesi, the affected teachers will be mentored, advised and then cautioned and will only be dismissed after failure to up their game. This, according to authorities, will help improve academic performance in the region known lately for poor performance.

Affected teachers speak

However, the blacklisted teachers blamed parents for the poor performance. They told the inspector of schools that some parents do not provide scholastic materials to their children and send them to school without packed lunch, leading to the poor performance they are being punished for.

The teachers also pleaded with the inspector of schools not to have their names made public. However, this newspaper managed to get a leaked report containing some of the blacklisted teachers.

