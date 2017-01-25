24 January 2017

Kenya: Soldiers Kill 7 Al-Shabaab Militants in Somalia

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Seven Al-Shabaab militants have been killed by the Kenya Defense Forces working under AMISOM in Badhaadhe area of Somalia.

KDF spokesperson Lt Col Paul Njuguna says the militants had taken control of a mosque and a police station in the area.

During the offensive, the KDF soldiers recovered eight AK 47 rifles and ammunition.

"KDF solders remain vigilant and will continue to relentlessly pursue to ensure peace and security of our country Kenya, as well as support AMISOM operations under in order stabilize Somalia," he asserted.

