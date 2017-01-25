25 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Affordable Mobile-Based Micro Insurance Product Launched

By Jonathan Adengo

Kampala — MTN Uganda, in partnership with aYo, have launched a mobile mobile based health insurance product targeting the low-end consumers.

The product, a joint venture between MTN and MMI holdings, an insurance provider in South Africa, offers two insurance products to the subscribers; Recharge with Care and Send with Care.

Commenting on the partnership recently, MTN Uganda chief executive officer Wim Vanhelleputte said:

"The partnership further expands and strengthens our bouquet of mobile financial services offerings. Send with Care adds a further layer of security and customer-facing benefit by adding cover to funds sent using MTN Mobile Money while maintaining the convenience that has become a core feature of Mobile Money itself."

According to Mr Thomas Sekanwagi, the aYo Uganda marketing manage, aYo Recharge with Care offers MTN pre-paid customers an easy way to get free hospital or life cover.

On the other hand, aYo Send with Care means that, in your passing or should you be hospitalised, aYo will pay the amount you sent to your beneficiaries, either in one lump sum or in 12 equal monthly installments, depending on your cover level.

