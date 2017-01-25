Uganda: Officer, Crime Preventer Arrested Over Killing

Ntungamo — Police in Ntungamo have arrested one of their own and a crime preventer for allegedly being accomplices in the killing of a resident of Rushoka village in Kayonza Sub-county.

Ntungamo District police commander Baker Kawonawo on Monday said the officer at the rank of corporal was last Saturday arrested for allowing a suspect in bad condition to be detained at a police post where he later died .

Supriano Birakwate succumbed to injuries sustained after being beaten by crime preventers.

Birakwate, who was allegedly drunk, was going back home from Rwahi Trading Centre at around 10 Pm.

"Crime preventers were guarding a crusade at Rushoka and were called in by some residents at a nearby trading centre where the deceased was involved in a brawl. When they reached there, they (crime preventers) allege that he threw a bottle at them and it hit the ground. That is when they got him and started beating him up before taking him to Rushoka Police Post. The incident was ugly and we regret it," Mr Kawonawo said.

Issues

Claims.

Residents claim that the deceased had Shs4m on him which was stolen during the scuffle. However, Mr Kawonawo dismissed the claims arguing that it may be a ploy to taint the image of the crime preventers and police in the area.

Witnesses.

Some residents claim that the crime preventers and one police officer way laid the victim between Rwamanyonyi trading centre and Rushoka trading centre while he was returning home and took the money he had.