Uganda: Water Firm Wins Entrepreneurship Fund Award

Kampala — A water packaging firm Pure Products Limited (PPL) has won the entrepreneur of the year award at the 4th edition of the E4Impact MBA programme targeting entrepreneurs.

More than 40 entrepreneurs applied for the entrepreneurship mentorship programme at Uganda Martyrs University but only 37 managed to make it through the 18 months' exercise.

The overall winner will receive financial support and also mentorship from experts in the field. The partners have different interests and many of them are usually interested in equity.

"As a university, our first area of interest is business mentorship where we expose these entrepreneurs to different environments. We send them to different countries where they learn and present their business ideas to different forums," Mr Felix Idraku, the programme coordinator, said.

Uganda Martyrs University E4Impact MBA programme leader, Fr. Edward Anselm Ssemwogerere, said the programme is a partnership with the University of Milan aimed at training youth to become entrepreneurs.

Mr Denis Kimbugwe, the founder of PPL, through his winning project, plans to install water Auto Teller Machines (ATM) in public places such as Kampala markets and slums usually affected by cholera during rainy season, as a measure to provide safe clean drinking water.

"Dispensing by card and coins, one machine can produce water from one glass to 20 litres. The first of its kind in Uganda, spread throughout Kampala targeting the 70 per cent underserved population who typically drink untreated water as they cannot afford to purchase safe water," Mr Kimbugwe said, noting that about 8.4 million Ugandans lack access to safe water and cannot afford bottled water in urban areas.