Uganda: French National Found Dead, Two Arrested

Mukono — Police in Mukono District have arrested two people in connection with the death of a French national whose body was found in a lodge in Mukono Town.

The Mukono District police commander, Mr Boniface Kinyera, identified the deceased as Olivera Mangenot Gaitano, whose body was found at Babandi Guest House in Mulago zone, Mukono Municipality on Monday.

According to the passport found on the body, the deceased was a French national.

Ms Doborah Namuga, a receptionist at the lodge said the deceased checked in at the weekend at around 9pm with a colleague he [deceased] called Musilamu.

"They requested for one room which I offered. At around 6:30am on Monday, I saw Musilamu leaving the room but did not see the white man," she said adding: "At around 9:30am, I went to clean the rooms but on reaching the room I had given to the white man, I saw him lying on the bed. I tried to call him insisting his time was up but he was not responding. I called my manager Elia Mbiiro who called police. Police later confirmed that he was dead."

Mr Kinyera said the two suspects will help with police investigations as they search for Musilamu.

He also said the body has been taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem as they contact the French embassy.