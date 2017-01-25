25 January 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: French National Found Dead, Two Arrested

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jessica Sabano

Mukono — Police in Mukono District have arrested two people in connection with the death of a French national whose body was found in a lodge in Mukono Town.

The Mukono District police commander, Mr Boniface Kinyera, identified the deceased as Olivera Mangenot Gaitano, whose body was found at Babandi Guest House in Mulago zone, Mukono Municipality on Monday.

According to the passport found on the body, the deceased was a French national.

Ms Doborah Namuga, a receptionist at the lodge said the deceased checked in at the weekend at around 9pm with a colleague he [deceased] called Musilamu.

"They requested for one room which I offered. At around 6:30am on Monday, I saw Musilamu leaving the room but did not see the white man," she said adding: "At around 9:30am, I went to clean the rooms but on reaching the room I had given to the white man, I saw him lying on the bed. I tried to call him insisting his time was up but he was not responding. I called my manager Elia Mbiiro who called police. Police later confirmed that he was dead."

Mr Kinyera said the two suspects will help with police investigations as they search for Musilamu.

He also said the body has been taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem as they contact the French embassy.

Uganda

President Museveni Appoints New Spy Boss

President Museveni yesterday continued the shake-up of the security and intelligence hierarchy, dropping the head of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.