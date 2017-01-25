Nigeria: Fayose Prevents SSS From Arresting Controversial Preacher Who Wants Herdsmen Killed

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, early on Wednesday morning prevented operatives of the State Security Services, DSS, from arresting the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

Last week, a video footage widely shared on social media, showed the Auchi, Edo State- based preacher, telling his congregants that someone had informed him of a plan by Fulani herdsmen to attack and assassinate him.

He then added that he had told his "people" to kill any Fulani herdsman seen around the church.

"I have told them in the church here that any Fulani herdsman that just enter by mistake and want to pretend, kill him. Kill him. Cut his head. If they are busy killing Christians and nothing is happening, we will kill them and nothing will happen," he said to the cheers of his congregants in a packed church auditorium.

According to a statement posted on WhatsApp by the media aide to the governor, Lere Olayinka, DSS operatives had trailed the preacher to Midas Hotel in the Adebayo area of the town, where the preacher was staying after he visited the governor, who had attended a two-day programme organised by Omega Fire Ministries.

Mr. Olayinka claimed that the security operatives arrived in three Toyota Hilux vans and almost forced their way into the controversial preacher's room; but were stopped by security officials in the hotel, who insisted on knowing their mission.

He said when alerted, Mr. Fayose drove himself to the hotel and took the preacher to the Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

"I called some people and they said there were some men here who said they want to see me at the dead of the night. Something was fishy, the preacher was seen saying in a video footage posted on Mr. Olayinka's Facebook page, around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Only for the people to come and I discovered they were DSS men with trucks but the governor came and took me out of the hotel. They were trying to break into the room. It was the crowd that scared them," he said.

The preacher threatened dire consequences if he is arrested.

"The truth I want to pass out: If I spend a day with security operatives, if I spend one day with security operatives, I have churches in 42 countries and I have alerted them. Every Nigerian embassy in those countries will be in trouble.

"If I spend one day with security operatives the damage that will happen in Geria will take one year to repair. In this country alone I have over half a million people and the reaction already.. If I spend one day, the damage that will happen will take one year to repair," he said.

The DSS has no spokesperson and could not be reached for this story.

Another video posted by Mr. Olayinka showed Mr. Fayose and Mr. Suleiman walking ahead of an entourage into what appears to be the Government House of the State. Mr. Olayinka also shared video of the governor and the preacher alighting from a black SUV and walking down a street.