Kampala — President Museveni yesterday continued the shake-up of the security and intelligence hierarchy, dropping the head of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) Brig Ronnie Balya.

Brig Balya was named ambassador-designate pending Parliament's approval.

He has been replaced by Col (retired) Frank Bagyenda Kaka.

Col Kaka is a businessman with major interests in land, tourism and fishing, especially in Kalangala islands. He is the proprietor of Panorama Cottages.

Around 2014, he led Kalangala Fisheries Organisation (KAFO), a volunteer organisation fighting illegal fishing in the islands and is said to have been active in the intelligence circles.

Sources at State House said President Museveni made the appointments on Monday in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

The outgoing army spokesperson, Lt Col Paddy Ankunda, who was due to hand over office to his successor Brig Richard Karemire yesterday, confirmed the changes in the ISO hierarchy.

However both Lt Col Ankunda and State House officials could not specify Brig Balya's ambassadorial deployment in terms of his new station for diplomatic service.