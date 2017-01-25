24 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: KRU Names New Date for Safari Sevens

By Ayumba Ayodi

This year's edition of the Safari Sevens rugby tournament will be held between November 3-5 in Nairobi instead of September to attract more World Rugby Sevens Series teams.

In a statement, the Kenya Rugby Union on Tuesday said the change in dates of the tournament was informed by the need to align it to the World Sevens Series which starts in December.

"We want to make it attractive to teams wishing to use the tournament as a pre-season build-up ahead of the World Sevens Series," KRU said in the statement.

This is the second time Safari Sevens is being moved to November after the 2011 edition that was held from November 4 to 6 at Nyayo National Stadium. That year, the event, which was started in 1996, was moved from its traditional venue of Rugby Football Union of East Africa grounds to the 30,000-seater Nyayo National Stadium. Samoa, featuring Mikaele Pesamino - who had been named the 2009-2010 World Rugby Series player of the Year - clinched the 2011 title after beating Samurai International 31-12 in the final.

KRU has at the same time reconstituted the composition of the Test Series/Safari Sevens Committee which will now be chaired by KRU Vice Chairman Thomas Opiyo, replacing Godwin Karuga, who served two previous years.

The committee is expected to begin work immediately and key among its tasks will be to confirm the final venue for the 2017 Safari Sevens as well reclaiming the profitability and popularity of the tournament that has been held every year since 1996.

