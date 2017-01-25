Uganda/Mali: Hard-On-the-Eye Sako Embodies Mali Physical Style

Libreville — Unlike Uganda Cranes who became the first team to exit the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, today's final group stage opponents Mali still have a life. Like the proverbial cat that has nine lives, coach Alain Giresse's Eagles can advance if they win and Ghana beat Egypt in Port-Gentil.

Ghana are already through and no one would be surprised if coach Avram Grant goes the Aliou Cisse way who gave his starters the night off on Monday.

That 'under-strength' Senegal held Algeria 2-2 to go through as group winners along with Tunisia, who beat Zimbabwe 4-2.

Mali will hope for the same kind of favour, or rather favour from Ghana. But what kind of challenge should Cranes brace themselves for? It's desperate times for one of the Nations Cup's most consistent sides as they haven't scored a goal yet, drawing goalless with Egypt and losing 1-0 to Ghana.

You expect them to throw everything at that resolute Cranes' backline. Crystal Palace's Bakary Sako is their main outlet.

The bulky 6ft hard-on-the-eye winger carries their main threat. It's him Giresse tasks to run with the ball and take most of the dead balls. In addition, Yves Bissouma (Lille, France) has come off the bench twice to thrill and slice opponents with little reward.

Giresse has resisted the risk of starting Bissouma, once telling the media that this stage "is not for young players" in reference to the 20-year old.

Reims' full back Hamari Traore has been the other shining, especially in negating Egypt's Mohammmed Salah. You feel Traore could do more.

Coach Micho Sredojevic's preferred midfield trinity of Geoffrey 'Baba' Kizito, Tony Mawejje and Khalid Aucho have to backline because of the size disadvantage.

Then, central defender Murushid Juuko and Hassan Wasswa, the latter already among Uganda's best performers thus far, must snuff out the imposing old fashioned No. 9 in Moussa Marega. It's Marega's hold-up play that brings in the midfielders to a team that has done hard running but were greatly controlled by both Egypt and Ghana.