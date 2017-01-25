Liberia: President Sirleaf Receives President of Guinea's National Assembly

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Tuesday received the President of the Guinean National Assembly, H. E. Claude Kory Kondiano at her Foreign Ministry Office in Monrovia. Other members of the delegation included the Guinean Ambassador to Liberia; Honorable Mamady Kande, Head of the Law Commission and member of parliament; Honorable Dembo Sylla, 1st Parliament Secretary and member of parliament among others. They were led to the office of the President by Bong County Representative George S. Mulbah and Lofa County Representative Mariamu Fofana.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Guinean National Assembly President reflected that he had heard many good things about the Liberian leader and was glad to be in her presence. He commended her for promoting peace not just in Liberia, but the West African sub-region and the world in general.

The visiting Guinean official particularly praised President Sirleaf for the leadership exercised in The Gambia situation which helped ensured peace and prevented bloodshed. "You are great and highly admired leader, Madam President. We were blessed to have witnessed the delivery of your Annual Message and look forward a situation whereby our own President can be allowed to report to parliament in a similar way", he noted.

President Sirleaf thanked the visiting parliamentarian for the visit to Liberia and for his participation in ceremonies marking the delivery of her final Annual Message. She also commended him as well as parliamentarians from Mano River Union Member countries for initiating the establishment of the Mano River Union Parliament, hopping that the body would copy from the fine examples of the ECOWAS Parliament.

"The Mano River Basin is very peaceful because the leaders of the four countries are close and work together to promote peace, security and stability. We are also working harder to enhance connectivity with the development of road network to link the region", President Sirleaf noted.

She concluded by commending the excellent work of the out-going Secretary General of the Mano River Union and called for cooperation and collaboration with the in-coming Secretary General who will be from Liberia.