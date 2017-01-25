Kenya: Award-Winning Film 'Kati Kati' Set to Kick-Off NBO Film Festival

The Kenyan premiere of the award-winning film "Kati Kati" is set to open the inaugural NBO Film Festival on Thursday, 26th of January, 2016 at Nairobi's Prestige Plaza.

Despite this being director Mbithi Masya's first feature film, "Kati Kati" has won him much praise including the FIPRESCI (International Federation of Film Critics) prize for the Discovery Programme at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival 2016. The film tackles what would happen if one was to wake up in the afterlife where you arrive with no recollection of life or death.

The NBO Film Festival, which takes place from 26th of January to 5th of February, was established with the aim of showcasing Kenyan Cinema and will feature several other films. All movies are a single screening only, except "Kati Kati" which will also be showing widely in cinemas (tickets available at the CINEMA ONLY). For all other tickets, head to http://www.nbofilmfest.com/

EVENT INFO

THURSDAY JAN 26TH

PRESTIGE PLAZA 6PM: : KATI KATI PREMIERE

SATURDAY JAN 28TH

PRESTIGE Plaza 3PM : :BATTLE OF THE SACRED TREE (1994) PRECEDED BY PUMZI (2010)

The ELEPHANT 7PM: A NIGHT WITH THE FILMMAKERS OF STORIES OF OUR LIVES (2015)

SUNDAY JAN 29TH

PRESTIGE PLAZA 3PM: :NDOTO ZA ELIBIDI (2010) PRECEDED BY BAIT (2015)

The ELEPHANT 7PM : : THE LAST FIGHT (2015)

FRIDAY 3RD

PRESTIGE Plaza 6 PM :: MAD LOVE (2016)

SATURDAY 4TH

PRESTIGE Plaza 3PM : :NAIROBI HALF LIFE (2012) PRECEDED BY MARIA (2017)

The ELEPHANT 7PM : : DANGEROUS AFFAIR (1999)

SUNDAY 5TH

PRESTIGE Plaza 3PM : : FROM A WHISPER (2008) PRECEDED BY TO CATCH A DREAM (2015)

The ELEPHANT 7PM : : VEVE (2014) + WRAP PARTY