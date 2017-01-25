Kenya: War on Crime Goes Digital With Mobile App

Nairobi — The war on crime is set to go digital after the National Crime Research Centre launched a mobile phone application that can monitor crimes, and help Kenyans report incidents real-time.

With the application, which targets more that 10 million people using Smartphones, a person will be able to upload PDF files, photos or even audio of an incident and send them to the NCRC's database, where it will be filtered, stored, backed up and shared with relevant authorities for action.

The Centre's Director Gerald Wandera says the app will be used during the electioneering period to help tame those who may commit electoral offences.

He spoke at a launch attended by Attorney General Githu Muigai.

"Crime reporting mobile app is a national technology platform that collects, report and uses data to make individuals and communities more and safe and inclusive," NCRC director stated.

"It is estimated over 20 million Kenyans own mobile phones. Half have Smartphones. It offers opportunity for Kenyans to report crime(s) in specific localities real-time and country wide."

Kenyans who would like to use the application will be required to search NCRC Kenya, download and install the application either from Google Play store for Android mobile phones, Windows store or App Store for iPhone phones.