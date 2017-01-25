24 January 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: War on Crime Goes Digital With Mobile App

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The war on crime is set to go digital after the National Crime Research Centre launched a mobile phone application that can monitor crimes, and help Kenyans report incidents real-time.

With the application, which targets more that 10 million people using Smartphones, a person will be able to upload PDF files, photos or even audio of an incident and send them to the NCRC's database, where it will be filtered, stored, backed up and shared with relevant authorities for action.

The Centre's Director Gerald Wandera says the app will be used during the electioneering period to help tame those who may commit electoral offences.

He spoke at a launch attended by Attorney General Githu Muigai.

"Crime reporting mobile app is a national technology platform that collects, report and uses data to make individuals and communities more and safe and inclusive," NCRC director stated.

"It is estimated over 20 million Kenyans own mobile phones. Half have Smartphones. It offers opportunity for Kenyans to report crime(s) in specific localities real-time and country wide."

Kenyans who would like to use the application will be required to search NCRC Kenya, download and install the application either from Google Play store for Android mobile phones, Windows store or App Store for iPhone phones.

Kenya

Feature-Home-Grown Kenyan Solar Farm Powers Computers - and Protects Girls

When community members wanted solar power but couldn't afford it, they banded together Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.