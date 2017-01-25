25 January 2017

Nigeria: Buhari, Others Sued Over Vehicles Purchase for Ex-Heads of State

By Abdulwahab Abdulah

President Muhammadu Buhari and two others have been dragged before a Federal High Court siting in Abuja over alleged budget proposal to purchase vehicle for former Presidents, Heads of state and their Deputies at the cost of N400 million.

The suit, which was filed by a Lagos based lawyer, Mr Johnson Esezobo is praying the court for an order of perpetual injunction, restraining the Federal Government,its agents from purchasing any vehicle for the former presidents or Heads of state and their Deputies from any public funds of the federation of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and the Attorney General of the Federation , AGF are joined as defendants in the suit with No FHC/ABJ/CS/BI/201.

The plaintiff is seeking an order of the court to declare null and void the budget proposal for the purchase of vehicles for former president and heads of state and their deputies by President Buhari (1st defendant) in 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly (2nd defendant) for enactment into law is a violation of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended particularly Section 14(2)(b).

The matter has been assigned to Justice John Tsoho but hearing date has not been fixed.

