24 January 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Michael Olunga Set to Join Guizhou Zhicheng in China

By Cellestine Olilo

Kenyan international Michael Olunga is set to complete his move to Guizhou Zhicheng FC after undergoing a medical with the club, the Chinese Super League side said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old is said to be close to joining the Chinese club from Swedish top flight side IF Djurgardens.

Details of the deal remain scanty, but sources close to the player indicate that Olunga's representatives together with those from the Chinese outfit offered IF Djurgardens a whooping Sh450 million deal.

The Chinese outfit also revealed they have captured Egyptian international Ali Ghazal pending medical examinations.

"Guizhou Zhicheng FC hope the two African players will integrate with the team as soon as possible and show their mettle, intrepidity and fighting spirit to the team," the club said in a statement.

This is Olunga's second move in as many years, after Djurgardens offered him Sh16.7 million to lure him from Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia in February 2016.

Before settling on the Chinese club, Olunga had had deals from Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray, Real Betis (Spain) and Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

Olunga becomes the latest addition in a growing list of players heading to the Chinese Super League with Nigeria skipper John Mikel Obi (Chelsea) and Argentina striker Carlos Tevez also lured by the Chinse millions.

Olunga and Ghazal are expected to join their new team mates in South Korea where the clubs have set up a pre-season training camp.

