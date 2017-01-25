Kenya: Farmers Want Higher Prices for Their Maize

Maize farmers in the North Rift region yesterday petitioned the government to review maize prices terming them too low.

The farmers said the Sh3,000 per bag offered by the National Cereals and Produce Board was low compared to the increased demand for the produce owing to the biting drought.

Some farmers in the region are still harvesting the crop while others are hoarding the produce in anticipation of increased prices despite millions of Kenyans facing starvation.

Private millers and middlemen in the region have opted to buy the produce at farm level at Sh3,200 per bag, a price higher than what the board is offering.

"Most farmers are hoarding the produce with plans of selling around March when the market prices will high," said Mr Andrew Rotich, the chairman of the Trans Nzoia Maize and Livestock Association.

Some farmers in the region are hoarding their maize due to impending shortage of the commodity as a result of low yields this season.

"The impending food shortage is unavoidable as a result of erratic rainfall that interfered with smooth planting programme that led to low yield," said Ms Susan Kong'ato from Sergoit in Uasin Gishu.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned maize exports and ordered the arrest of unscrupulous traders hoarding the produce to make 'abnormal' profits.

POOR RAINFALL PATTERN

He said no maize will leave the borders until drought ends.

But the North Rift maize farmers blamed high cost of farm inputs and unstable market prices for reduced acreage under the crop that is the country's staple food.

"The cost of producing maize in Kenya is higher than that of Uganda. It is, therefore, unrealistic for a Kenyan farmer to sell his produce in Uganda and make profit," said Mr Rotich.

Maize production in Rift Valley reduced from 21 million to 16 million bags last season.

Uasin Gishu County harvested 4.2 million bags of maize last season but the yield declined this year due to poor rainfall pattern and use of low quality fertiliser.

Maize production in West Pokot County declined from 2.3 million to 1.3 million bags after some of the farmers failed to plant the crop due to persistent drought.

The meteorological department had long warned of poor rainfall pattern and its subsequent threat to food security.

Agriculture experts warn that the deteriorating food situation and lack of pasture in North Eastern and North Rift regions is likely to fuel armed conflicts among pastoralists in affected counties.