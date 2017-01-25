24 January 2017

Kenya: Leaders Want Cheap Fertiliser Imported, Distributed Early

By Oscar Kakai

Leaders in West Pokot and Tran-Nzoia counties have petioned the national government to hasten the distribution of subsidised fertilizer through the National Cereals and Produce Boards (NCPB) outlets countrywide.

They expressed fear that some farmers might be forced to plant late owing to delay in purchase of the farm input.

Led by West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo, the leaders said the delay in importation of the fertilisers would destabilise this season's planting exercise as the country continues to experience food shortage due to drought.

"It is the same story all over again. The government is aware of the planting season but it has always been importing the fertilizers late. We are very disappointed," he said.

He spoke yesterday at Murkwi during the FMD Mersey Ferguson tractors care clinic as farmers prepare for the planting season.

Prof Lonyangapuo lamented that the government had promised to avail the fertilisers before the end of February, but up to now no fertilizer has arrived.

